Bigg Boss 16 Star Abdu Rozik Arrested at Dubai Airport Over Theft Charges: Reports

Bigg Boss 16 and Burger reel fame social media influencer Abdu Rozik came into legal trouble as he got detained at DubaiInternational Airport early Saturday morning. According to his management company he has been arrested in connection with allegations of theft. He was taken into custody immediately after landing. Management confirmed arrest of 21-year-old Tajikistani singer, in a statement given to Khaleej Times.

Abdu has been arrested on suspicion of theft, however company has not provided any other details about the arrest. reason for his complaint has not been revealed yet. The report says that Abdu's team declined to give more details on his arrest. As of now, officials in the UAE have not made any announcements about the arrest. This has led to speculation from fans and the media.

Abdu rose fame after his reel eating burger went viral on social media. He got global recognition for his music and social media presence, is also well-known for his appearance on India’s Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Abdu has previously drawn controversy, including a 2024 questioning by India's Enforcement Directorate regarding a hospitality firm's money laundering probe, though he was not a suspect. Abdu, a popular figure in the Middle East and South Asia and a long-time Dubai resident with a UAE Golden Visa, is now the focus of attention due to his detention and subsequent legal developments, pending official statements from his legal team and Dubai authorities.

As per reports, Abdu remains in custody while the investigation continues.