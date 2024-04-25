Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare drops fun video with Farah Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare recently delighted fans with a fun video featuring himself, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, and Nimrit Kaur.

In the playful reel shared on Instagram, Shiv jokingly asks Farah Khan about her favorite contestant from their season, to which she teasingly replies, "Why even ask? Sajid was there too, but you were my favorite."

Farah playfully kisses Shiv on the cheek, but the fun moment shifts when Nimrit and Sajid enter, giving them a serious look before leaving, disappointed.

Shiv captioned the post, "Apni Gang Love you ma'am."

Soon after Shiv shared the post, fans flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, "One of the best friendship in the history of Biggboss.... #mandali

Another user wrote, "Shiv Bhai aap sirf Farah mam ke nahi pure india ke favourite ho."

"Love the bond," penned a third user.

Shiv, Sajid Khan, Nimrit, MC Stan, and Abdu Rozik formed a strong bond during their time in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Despite facing challenges, their friendship stays strong, and they remain close friends. When Farah Khan entered the reality show, she thanked every member of the Mandali gang for looking after her brother. Since then, Farah has also joined the Mandali gang.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah Khan was last seen as a judge in the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

