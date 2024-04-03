'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Mannara Chopra thanks 'Mimi Didi' Priyanka Chopra and 'Jiju' Nick Jonas in heartfelt post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Mannara Chopra, who turned 33 on March 29, thanked her sister Priyanka Chopra and brother-in-law Nick Jonas in a heartfelt post.

The 'Zid' actress fondly called them 'Mimi Didi and Nick Jiju'.

Mannara on Wednesday shared a video montage from her birthday celebration, expressing her gratitude to Priyanka Chopra and brother-in-law Nick Jonas for making her day special with their presence.

The actress shared a video from her grand birthday celebration and wrote, "Thank you, Mimi Didi and Nick Jiju, for making my birthday so special with your presence (sic)."

She added, "My Mami, who is the backbone of our family, deserves a special mention. And let's not forget my brother, sister, and brother-in-law - Gucci, Mitali (Dora), and Aakash, who are my lifelines and the life of every family gathering. And, of course, my mom. I was born to you, mom, and this day is possible only because of you (sic)."

A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members and friends in Noida.

Priyanka came to India earlier this month with her daughter Malti. She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

