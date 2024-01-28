Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Khanzaadi Not Invited by the Makers of the Show, Know Why

As the much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 17 unfolds, all the ex-contestants are set to re-enter the house for a star-studded episode of BB17 hosted by superstar Salman Khan on January 28. After a journey spanning three months, Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally reaching its conclusion, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the moment when Salman Khan will announce the winner.

However, ex-contestants Khanzaadi and Anurag Dobhal were notably absent from the grand finale episode. Reports circulating on social media suggest that Khanzaadi did not attend the event due to reasons related to Salman Khan. According to an Instagram post, it is speculated that Salman Khan himself insisted on banning Khanzaadi from entering the finale of BB17, leading the show's makers to not extend an invitation to her for the final episode.

Khanzaadi, Aoora and Anurag Dobhal are not part of #BiggBoss17 GRAND FINALE — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 28, 2024

On the other hand, Anurag Dobhal, another ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 17, reportedly declined to participate in the grand finale episode after being approached by the BB team. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this matter. The situation prompted reactions from various quarters, with one comment stating, "She had the biggest opportunity by going to Bigg Boss arranged by @ifcm.ae and yet she has the audacity to insult @beingsalmankhan by saying he is not the real Khan and that she is making a diss track on him."

The Bigg Boss 17 grand finale kicked off on Colors TV and Jio Cinema at 6 PM with a party and is expected to continue until 12 AM (midnight). The final episode promises to be unforgettable, with several well-known names such as Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Orry among others making appearances.