Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Streaming: Where and When To Watch BB17 Live For Free?

Bigg Boss 17 isn't just a controversial but also a popular show on the small screen. With three months having passed, the grand finale is just a few hours away, and fans are already curious about the final outcome to know who will emerge as the ultimate winner of BB 17.

Here's where and when to watch the live streaming of this superhit reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

As is the tradition every year, Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan will host the grand finale of Big Boss Season 17. The finale will be telecast this evening, January 28, lasting for 6 hours. The BB 17 Finale will commence at 6 PM on Colors TV channel. Additionally, viewers can watch the live streaming of the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Meanwhile, the top 5 contestants have made it to the finale race of Big Boss Season 17 after defeating six contestants. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty are in the final lineup. The ultimate winner will receive prize money ranging from Rs 30 to 40 lakhs, along with a car and the BB17 trophy.

There's currently a frenzy on social media about the potential winners. Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui are predicted to be the first and second winners of Season 17. However, only time and the audience's voting will determine the winner of Bigg Boss Hindi this year.