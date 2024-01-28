Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Sees Over 2 Crore Current Viewers on JioCinema

On January 28, JioCinema, a top media streaming platform owned by Viacom18, set a viewership record for the reality show Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. This happened because fans could watch the BB17 final streaming for free on mobile devices, which added to the viewership numbers.

JioCinema is now the owner of viewership rights for Bigg Boss Season 17, and Colors TV channel is the official broadcast partner for Television. The BB17 makers spared no effort to make the show popular and wanted to end it on a grand note. The grand finale event featured special performances and guest appearances, making it a spectacular affair.

The makers of Bigg Boss 17 designated JioCinema as the official platform for fans to vote for their favourite contestants through the app. The winner will be decided based on the votes received before the voting lines close. There will be live voting, and fans need to be ready when the top 2 finalists' names are announced. Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are expected to be the finalists competing for the trophy.