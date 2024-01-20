‘Bigg Boss 17’: Navid Sole shares thoughts on Ankita’s suggestion of taking a break from Vicky

Mumbai, Jan 20 Former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Navid Sole supports Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain amid controversies in the Bigg Boss house.

He also shared his top contestant picks for the finale. He took the names of Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Vicky Jain, citing their diverse and impactful contributions to the show.

In the midst of recent developments where Ankita suggests taking a 'break' with her husband, Vicky Jain, Navid offers a supportive stance.

He said: "Handling a relationship on a reality show is tricky, like balancing on a tightrope. Ankita Lokhande turns to her husband, Vicky Jain, for support in this tough time. It's challenging, but I'm hopeful they'll work together to sort things out, making their bond even stronger."

Transitioning to the realm of Bigg Boss 17, Navid shared his thoughts on the top 5 finalists.

He said: "As the finale is getting closer, predicting the top five is quite a challenge."

“But personally, I'd absolutely love to see Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Vicky Jain in the top 5 for the diverse and impactful contributions each of them has brought to the show.'"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor