Bigg Boss 17 Trophy: First Look of the BB17 Trophy Out, See Pic

Bigg Boss 17's grand finale is set to take place today, Sunday, January 28. The top five finalists of the season—Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashetti—are in fierce competition for the Season 17 trophy. Ahead of this, everyone has prepared for their final performances, and fans are eagerly anticipating the trophy ceremony.

The Bigg Boss 17 Finale Trophy has been meticulously designed to reflect the show's theme of "Dil Mang, Dum." Its design embodies the essence of the Bigg Boss house with its three rooms. It will be awarded to the finalist who garners the highest number of votes. The prize money for this season of Bigg Boss 17 is expected to be between Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakhs and the winner will also receive a car. The final episode promises plenty of drama, interspersed with dance numbers from former contestants, as glimpsed in the finale promo. Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Updates.

See Pic Here:

I think #AbhishekKumar will lift this trophy 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/3NQQ2FKrK9 — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) January 27, 2024

In today's episode, emotions will run high as contestants' supporters and special guests from the industry join to rally behind their favourites, making for an emotional atmosphere. The promo, featuring Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundra, and Amrita Khanwilkar, shows them coming to support the finalists. Karan came for Munawar, while Amrita supported Ankita in Bigg Boss 17. Both were seen hugging their friends and shedding tears in the released promo video.

'Bigg Boss 17' Grand Finale Date, Time, Voting:

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 17' will be held on February 28 at 6 PM. Viewers can catch the finale on the Colors channel on TV and also on the Jio Cinema app for free. There will also be an option to vote on the app itself.