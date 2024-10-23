Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Breaks Down Recalling Her Father’s Suicide and Troubled Childhood

Alice Kaushik, known for her role in Pandya Store, is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18. Her close relationships with Esha Singh and Avinash Mishra have sparked much conversation. In a recent episode, Alice disclosed shocking details about her past. While speaking with actress Nyeea M Banerji, she revealed that her father had committed suicide and her mother passed away a few years later. Alice described her parents' tumultuous relationship, marked by her father's violence, yet she felt a connection with him, believing he understood her better than her mother.

The violence had a devastating impact on her life. After her father's suicide, Alice struggled to process the loss, recalling the traumatic day she received the news. At his cremation, an official handed her the rope used to tie his body, saying, "This is what he used," a gesture that left her deeply shaken. She recounted, “Phir unhone mujhe wo photo WhatsApp par bhej di aur wo photo kahi saalo Tak Meri aakho ke samne se nahi Gayi.”

Alice also shared, “Unhone mujhe wo rope hath mein de di aur kaha, isse kiya tha. I don’t know why he did that or why he handed over that rope to me. Maybe he did not have any feelings or emotions.” Years later, when Alice's mother remarried, the relationship turned toxic. Her abusive stepfather eventually led her mother to ask Alice to leave their home.

Alice Kaushik is a prominent Indian television actress, born on October 29, 1997, in New Delhi, India. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model and made her acting debut in 2015 with the mythological series Suryaputra Karn, where she portrayed Uttara, the wife of Abhimanyu.