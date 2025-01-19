Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Avinash Mishra Eliminated from House, Top 3 Finalist are Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena

Avinash Mishra got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house, leaving Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena in the race for the finale. Avinash Mishra was one of the most talented and active contestants in the house.

Juniad Khan, Khushi Kapoor came on show to promote their upcoming film Loveyapp and to announce the top 3 contestant of the Bigg Boss 18. The winner of Bigg Boss 18 is expected to receive a prize of around ₹40 to 50 lakhs along with the prestigious trophy.

Avinash Mishra began his acting journey with the television series Sethji in 2017, where he portrayed the character, Bajirao. This debut marked the start of his ascent in the entertainment industry. Following this, he appeared in several other shows, but it was his role as Shantanu Mazumdar in Yeh Teri Galiyan (2018–2020) that brought him widespread recognition and acclaim.