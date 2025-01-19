Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live Updates: Know When and Where to Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Grand Finale

After months filled with drama, challenges, and emotional moments, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just hours away. Hosted by Salman Khan, it will air on January 19, 2025, at 8:30 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema. Viewers will find out who among the top six finalists—Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh will be crowned the winner.

The finale promises an exciting night with intense drama and thrilling dance battles among the contestants. Currently, voting trends show that Vivian Dsena is in the lead with nearly 50% of the votes, while Rajat Dalal has about 34%. Fans are eagerly casting their votes, making the final result uncertain and suspenseful To elevate the event further, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar will join Salman Khan at the finale, bringing added glamour.

Before the finale, Shilpa Shirodkar was evicted on January 15, 2025, clearing the path for the remaining six finalists to compete for the prestigious trophy. With memorable performances, guest appearances, and the long-awaited announcement of the winner, the Bigg Boss 18 finale is set to be an unforgettable event that will keep fans captivated.