Bigg Boss 18 Update: Contestants Target Gunaratna Sadavarte in First Week Nominations

The new season of Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss 18, has kicked off with quite a stir, particularly with the entry of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, known for his controversial statements. His entrance into the house took fans by surprise, and he has quickly become a dominant presence among the contestants. However, Sadavarte's journey in the house has already hit a snag, as he faces the looming threat of nominations in the very first week. The nomination process has concluded, and it was Karan Veer Mehra who nominated Sadavarte, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Alongside Sadavarte, other contestants nominated this week include Chahat Pandey, Muskan Bamne, and Avinash Mishra. This has sparked speculation among fans about whether Sadavarte could be eliminated in the first week.

Since his arrival, Sadavarte has been captivating the audience with his personality and engaging in discussions that reveal political secrets, particularly concerning the political landscape of Maharashtra. He has hinted at the events surrounding the downfall of Uddhav Thackeray's government during the Maha Vikas Aghadi era, indicating that his experiences could lead to some dramatic moments in the show. Fans are eagerly watching to see how the dynamics unfold as the week progresses and whether Sadavarte can secure his place in the house despite the initial challenges.