Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts to Comparisons with Bigg Boss Sidharth Shukla

Popular television actor Vivian Dsena, currently a contestant on the 18th season of Bigg Boss, has been making waves among fans. His performances have drawn comparisons to late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. However, Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, has urged fans to refrain from such comparisons.

Aly said the healthy competition and friendship between the two actors, noting that they had never spoken ill of each other. She requested fans to focus on supporting Dsena's journey in Bigg Boss and avoid unnecessary comparisons that could disrespect the memory of Shukla.

"I kindly request all VD's fans, neutral supporters, and followers to stop comparing them to each other.... These 2 had started their journey almost together, they always had a healthy competition and none of them had ever said a bad word to the other or got into any conflict or argument; in fact they were very good friends who had shared a special bond... Both have a great career graph and gave hit shows," she wrote on Instagram story along with the picture of Vivian Dsena ad Sidharth Shukla.

"Even if there is a bit of similarity in character that doesn't take anything from any of them... Let's give peace to the one who isn't among us now and respect to the one who is changeling himself and trying his best inside the house ... Let's please not get busy with these meaningless fights and put all our efforts, love and time to support him through his journey, she further added."

The post comes amid growing discussions among fans about Dsena's ability to replicate Shukla's success on the show. While some fans have praised Dsena's performances, others have expressed doubts about his chances of winning.

Bigg Boss 18, which premiered on October 6, features a diverse cast of celebrities and personalities. The show has garnered significant attention and is expected to be a popular season.