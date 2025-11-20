Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Clears Misunderstandings With Tanya Mittal; Calls Her “Life of the Show” (Watch Video)

Amaal Mallik and Tanay Mittal's bond have been strong since day one. However, from past few weeks they haven't been speaking with each other. But now in viral video Amaal was seen talking, giving advise to Tanya. He also praised game plan and said her playing style was different from others. Amaal tells Tanya, "The video shows you abusing me. Look, I never abused you, but you said Amaal is like this, and I felt bad about it."

Amaal further said, "I'm just clarifying things. If I look at it as an audience, you've adopted this style, while everyone else has a normal fashion style. I'm not calling their style bad, but theirs is normal. Yours is different. Indian and cultured. You're the life of this show. That's undeniable. I'm not saying all this to keep you from nominating me."

Tanya Mittal said, "No! I'm not thinking like that. Yesterday, Armaan also told me, 'Thank you for taking so much care of him.'" Amaal replied, "Yes, he did." Tanya said, "I told Armaan that I was thinking that the day Aunty comes, she'll tell him I took care of him." Amaal said, "Armaan was saying that Mom watches live."

Tanya said, "I'll tell Aunty that he threw slime on me and insulted me during the ration task, so I started talking." Amaal asked, "Did you say all that after that?" Tanya said, "Yes. I swear on my mother." Amaal said, "Okay, let it go now."

Amaal Mallik to Tanya Mittal -



"You are the heart of this show" ❤️



Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is currently celebrating family week, where the contestant's families came to meet them, to boost their confidence. Almost, every contestants family members visited expect Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar. From last two days Tanya has been saying that her mother will be coming, however, instead of her brother will be coming. He brought her a bottle and her favorite teddy bear, Dabbu, which Abhishek Bajaj had hidden.

During his stay, told her what Amal says about her and advised her to speak less. Many things were constantly being said about Tanya Mittal, claiming that she was fake and pretentious. She was also trolled several times on Weekend Ka Vaar. The brother and sister have discussed these issues among themselves.