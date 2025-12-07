Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik out of finale race, says, "I didn't expect to be eliminated from top five"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : In a first major twist from Bigg Boss 19 finale, singer-composer Amaal Mallik has been eliminated from the reality show.

Making his way out of the top five, Amaal's name was announced on the basis of the lowest audience votes.

"I didn't expect to be eliminated from the top five. We were among the strongest players this season," Amaal said in his first reaction to the finale exit.

"Your start was good, and you looked like a winner. However, your second half dropped. You used to listen to people's opinions. You have come a long way and good," Salman Khan told the singer.

Amaal Mallik, the son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of music director Anu Malik, was one of the most popular contestants in the house. Throughout his journey, Amaal had a mixed experience, balancing between emotions, brotherhood, and fierce competition.

The singer made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Jai Ho', composing three songs for the Salman Khan starrer. Since then, he has created several hit tracks and built his own fan following.

In the meantime, the finale episode has already left fans in high anticipation, with Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt vying for the winner's trophy.

While the contestants' family members arrived in full support, celebrities like Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, and Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh also graced the finale on Sunday.

