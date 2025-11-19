Bigg Boss 19: Eight Contestants Nominated; Who Is Safe and Who Is at Risk as per Social Media Trends

Bigg Boss 19: With finale coming near, competition between contestant is getting tough day by day. Over the past few weeks, there have been several eliminations, with some of the strongest contestants being abruptly sent home. Last weekend, after Mridul's midweek eviction their was no elimination on weekend ka vaar. Last week nominations continued this week as well. This week total of eight contestants have been nominated.

For week 13, Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Kunikka Sadanand, Praneet More, and Malti Chahar are nominated. The arrival of contestants' family members in the Bigg Boss house during Family Week has significantly increased the excitement, which could impact voting. Voting to save the nominated contestants will remain open until 10 AM on November 21st.

Here's What Voting Trend Says

As per the voting trend, Gaurav Khanna is one of the most talked contestant in house. His strategy and approach to the game are being widely praised. Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, and Ashnoor Kaur all stand firmly behind him. Pranit More and Tanya Mittal are receiving mixed reviews, and any slight change in votes before Weekend Ka Vaar could change the entire situation.

Based on this week's voting trends, Kunicka Sadanand and Malti Chahar are unlikely to be eliminated, as they received the fewest votes last week. However, last-minute voting could alter the outcome. In week 13, "Ticket to Finale Week," the top nine contestants compete for a spot in the grand finale. Family members reportedly have a significant role in determining the first finalist. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show anticipates its grand finale on December 7th.