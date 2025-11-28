Bigg Boss 19 Major Update: Ashnoor Kaur Likely Out Amid Fight With Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 show has came to crucial stage, where contestants are fighting for the spot in finale spot. Gaurav Khanna, won the ticket to finale task and secured the spot in finals. Amid this Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal had major clash, after Ashnoor she allegedly, hit her with plank. After this incident evict Ashnoor Kaur started trending on social media.

Now their are reports that, Ashnoor has been evicted from the show. According to multiple social media handles that share updates on Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor Kaur has been eliminated this week. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Confirmed #BiggBoss19



#AshnoorKaur has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 28, 2025

Not just a contestant - she’s the janta’s favourite, a girl the audience has watched grow up on screen, admired for her honesty, talent and heart. From childhood roles to the Bigg Boss house, people have loved her every step of the way. That bond is real, and it shows every… pic.twitter.com/nKZRjQ5z6V — Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoorkaur03) November 28, 2025

Many netizens speculated Malti Chahar would be evicted due to her smaller fan base. However, support from Indian cricketers seems to have garnered her enough votes to remain.

Bigg Boss 19 is getting tougher and tougher as it is heading to finale and contestants are seen fighting. Meanwhile, some old rivalries have intensified between the contestants. A new promo for this popular Colors TV reality show has been released, depicting a fight between two popular contestants.

Malti Chahar, the sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, is often in the news for her game plan on the show. The latest promo shows her kicking Farhana Bhatt. This promo is rapidly going viral on social media, and people are questioning Farhana and Malti's behavior. Many have expressed surprise at the altercation. In the promo, a minor disagreement between Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar escalates into a major fight. It begins when Farhana confronts Malti for leaving used tissues on the table, but the situation intensifies when Farhana puts her feet on the table as Malti attempts to clean it. Malti, losing her temper, kicks Farhana's foot and pushes the table away.