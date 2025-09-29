‘Bigg Boss 19’: Pranit More calls Shehbaz Badesha ‘Tommy’

Mumbai, Sep 29 Tensions will be seen rising in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 as co-housemates Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha clash over household chores, turning the house into a war zone of wit.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Pranit aur Shehbaz ke takraar ne machaayi tension, gharwaale kaise sambhalenge yeh situation? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

In the promo, house captain Farrhana Bhatt was heard saying: “Baseer and Abhishek lunch ke bartan late huye (the lunch dishes have not been done.)”

To which, Pranit questions as to why the mirrors haven’t been cleaned if everyone is doing their duties on time.

Shehbaz retaliates by saying: “Oye, tere zubaan se saaf karna yeh (Clean this up from your mouth).”

The fight gets weirder and uglier as Pranit asks Shehbaz to “lick it off”.

Shehbaz replied by saying: “Sanitiser daal apne mooh main fir acha bolega (put some sanitizer in your mouth, then you’ll speak properly.)”

Abhishek Bajaj then cited a line Shehbaz’s sister Shehnaaz Gill had said in “Bigg Boss 13”.

He said: “Sadda kutta kutta, twada kutta Tommy.”

To which, Shehbaz asked him to shut up.

Tagging Shehbaz as Tommy, Pranit said: “Biscuit baahar rakha hai khale, Tommy doodh peele. Array Tommy ja andar bhow bhow kar. (the biscuit is kept outside, eat it. Tommy, drink the milk. Hey Tommy, go inside and bark.).”

The latest contestant to be evicted is Awez Darbar.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor