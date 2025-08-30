Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Pranit More Over Old Jokes in Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 season has just began and every contestant in the house is making their space and trying to impress audience with their game plan. In first week lot of controversy and drama happened and on the weekend ka var host Salman Khan will be evaluating it one by one. In latest promo released by channel Salman is seen angry on Marathi stand-up comedian Pranit More. A video of this has gone viral on social media.

Marathi stand-up comedian Pranit More has often made fun of Salman Khan in his stand-up comedy videos. Many of his videos have also gone viral on social media. Salman has now reacted to this and said, 'Whatever you have said about me is not right. The jokes you have made on me. If I were in your place now and you were in my place, what would your reaction be? But you wanted to make people laugh using my name, which you did. I hope you don't cross that level of humor.'

While Salman was talking Pranit was silently listening to him. In short Pranit has received a warning from Salman in the very first Weekend Ka Vaar. Pranit More often jokes about Salman in his stand-up, quipping, "Salman doesn't eat money, he eats people's careers." He once joked that Salman, eager to drive in a Rohit Shetty film, asked where to sign after being told he could drive any way he wanted.