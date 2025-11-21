Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Brother Amritesh Addresses Housemates’ Doubts on Her Luxury Life Claims (Watch Video)

Tanya Mittal is in news since day one for her claims she made about her life outside the bigg boss house. Many people, including housemates thinks that exaggerated and their is nothing truth behind it. Tanya had a major fight with Shehbaaz where he said Tanya is a fake and she is exaggerating everything. People were shocked to hear about Tanya's wealth, and many called her a liar. During family week where Tanya Mittal's brother Amritesh Mittal entered in the house he gave clarity to everyone about what is truth.

Recently several clips of Tanya and Amritesh have surfaced on social media, in which he reveals the truth about Tanya's narrative about her life.A clip from the show is going viral, in which Pranit More asks if there's really an elevator in Tanya Mittal's kitchen? Is everyone there wealthy? In response, Tanya Mittal's brother, Amritesh, says, "Our family, as well as the people in our house, are quite elderly and require elevators. This is common, because when you build three or four floors, you have elevators. All our relatives have elevators. This is a small thing."

On other hand Tanya ask his brother to tell Shehbaaz that we have generator and Solar factory. In response to this he says why you want to prove what we have. By that time Shehbaz comes in. Tanya drags shehbaaz and tells him and he gets irritated and says I know you have and what we can do about it. Tanya's brother tells Shahbaz, "You're invited to our house. I'll get you your tickets. You're on our behalf." Tanya then asks her brother if their generator and solar power plants are real. Tanya's brother agrees.

Meanwhile, during his stay, Tanya's brother told her what Amaal said about her and advised her to speak less. Many things were constantly being said about Tanya Mittal, claiming that she was fake and pretentious. She was also trolled several times on Weekend Ka Vaar. The brother and sister have discussed these issues among themselves.

Whereas her brother said that this is what happens in big cities, once the work is done then it's tata, bye-bye, we are from Gwalior, this happens here, whereas Tanya Mittal was seen complaining to her brother about her family members, on which he said that no one, which will be shown in today's episode of Bigg Boss 19.