‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tempers flare as housemates clash in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ race

Mumbai, Nov 27 The battle for the first spot in the finale will turn hot in the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, with the top contenders locking horns as the countdown begins.

A new promo was shared by the makers on Instagram and the caption read: “Ticket To Finale ki jung mein gharwaale takra rahe hai ek dusre se aur ho rahi hai behes. Are you curious to see who wins it?”

As the voice of Bigg Boss declared, “Four, three, two, one. One of these four contestants will become the first finalist,” the housemates braced for an intense face-off.

Tanya Mittal was quick to stake her claim, asserting that she would “stay ahead” and “trouble everyone” in the task.

The tension escalated further when Farrhana Bhatt lashed out at Malti Chahar, after the latter disrupted her task, knocking her out of the race for the Ticket to Finale.

Farrhana was seen telling Malti bluntly, “I don’t call you a disgusting woman. You are. From inside and outside.” Unfazed, Malti shot back, “Whatever you do, I don’t care.”

In another moment of confrontation, Ashnoor Kaur hurled a wooden plank during the task at Tanya.

Tanya went on to warn Ashnoor, saying, “Don’t try all this with me.”

Kunickaa Sadanand is the latest contestant, who was shown the exit door. The show currently has Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Gaurav, Shehbaz, Malti, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

