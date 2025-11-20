Bigg Boss 19 Update: Shehbaz Badesha Upset With Ashnoor Kaur Father’s Behaviour Towards Him

Bigg Boss 19 house is filled with happiness and laughter as contestant's family member are coming in house to boost their confidence. First one to come house was Ashnoor kaur's father. As he came he filled house with happiness. Most of the contestants were happy and enjoying their company. Shehbaz Badeshah was on Ashnoor's father Gurmeet's radar. At fist he took that very sportingly. Her father playfully scolded him , Shehbaz even apologised him. Later he looked annoyed by his Ashnoor's father behaviour for him.

He confessed in front of Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt that he was upset and felt irritated after his interaction with Ashnoor’s father. Shehbaz recounted that while he was cooking, Ashnoor's father gave him instructions in a harsh tone, which bothered him, especially since Ashnoor seemed amused by it. He emphasized that he followed the instructions out of respect, despite feeling hurt by the commanding manner.

Tanya and Farrhana agreed, advising him to not take it personally and to create some distance between himself, Ashnoor, and her father. Meanwhile, Ashnoor's father Gurmeet Singh cooked for entire house and Bigg Boss asked Shehbaaz to be his assistant. He praised Gaurav Khanna for standing strong with her daughter and scolding her when she went wrong. Gurmeet told Ashnoor that he and Avneet are incredibly proud of her. Win or lose, they've decided to give her a full week to celebrate as she wishes. The entire family applauds her performance and upbringing, and nothing makes him prouder than watching her succeed.