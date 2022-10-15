'Bigg Boss' fame Rajev Paul ties knot weeks after ex-wife Delnaaz Irani accepted boyfriend Percy Karkaria's proposal

The wedding season has officially begun. After Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and Priya Malik and Bhushan Malik, the latest one to join the married couples' club is actor Rajev Paul, best known for appearing in 'Bigg Boss 6' with ex-wife Delnaaz Irani.

Taking to Instagram, Rajev shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram. However, he neither revealed his wife's face nor her name.

He dropped a picture from the wedding ceremony where the bride had her back to the camera as Rajev stood in front of her.

"They say once bitten twice shy...But still..It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai..Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai...Well...now it's time..Happiness for all," Rajev captioned the post.

As soon as Rajev revealed his wedding news, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate him.

"Bohot bohot badhaiyan," a social media user commented.

"Many congratulations to both. God bless," another one wrote.

Rajev chose to wear a golden sherwani for the special occasion, and his wife was dressed in a matching ivory lehanga.

Rajev was married to actress Delnaaz Irani for 14 years before their separation in 2010 and subsequent divorce in 2012. His wedding news comes weeks after Delnaaz's boyfriend, DJ Percy Karkaria asked her to "get old with him".

( With inputs from ANI )

