Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Dhananjay Powar Breaks Tie with Ankita Walawalkar and Abhijeet Sawant, Chooses to Play Solo (Watch Video)

In the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house, alliances are constantly shifting, and the dynamics among the housemates often change unexpectedly. Recently, one of the key members of Group B, DP Dada, made a surprising decision to distance himself from Ankita and Abhijeet, leaving their alliance to play independently. This has caused a stir in the house and among viewers. In today's episode, DP Dada expressed frustration with his gameplay not being visible and felt overshadowed by his association with Ankita and Abhijeet.

In a promo, DP Dada is seen discussing his decision with Nikki, explaining, "I am not part of any team. Who was talking about strategy?" When Sangram's name is mentioned, Nikki points out, "But I didn't see it," indicating DP Dada's lack of visibility. DP Dada then admits, "I became a shadow because of Abhijit and Ankita." This marks a pivotal moment for DP Dada, who has been closely aligned with Ankita throughout the game. His decision to play solo comes as a strategic move to establish his own identity and game. Ankita, however, appeared visibly upset by DP Dada's decision, signaling the emotional impact of this shift.

Now, fans of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' are eagerly watching to see how DP Dada will navigate the game on his own and whether his decision to break away from the group will help him stand out or lead to new challenges. This split adds another layer of intrigue to the evolving dynamics inside the house.