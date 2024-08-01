Bigg Boss Marathi 5: New Promo Teases Fiery Clash Between Nikki Tamboli, Aarya Jadhao, Arbaz Patel, and Vaibhav Chavan (Watch Video)

The new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has generated buzz from day one, starting with an argument between Varsha Usgaonkar and Nikki Tamboli. In the fourth episode, the 'Nomination Task' took place, where Abhijit Sawant and Nikki advised Arya on her behavior. Nikki called Arya childish, which upset her and made her cry. The other contestants supported Arya, who has since decided to make her own choices.

In a new promo shared by Colors Marathi, Arya and Nikki engage in a fierce argument. Arya warns Nikki, "You should be scared," to which Nikki retorts by calling Arya a "fattu." Arya responds angrily, labeling Nikki a "crazy girl." Vaibhav Chavan questions Arya, "What are you falling into?" Arya declares, "I don't want to be silenced." Arbaaz becomes furious when anyone speaks against Nikki and disapproves of Arya's remarks. Arya scolds Arbaaz, telling him to "go away."

In the Bigg Boss Marathi house, every contestant has begun to argue with Nikki, raising the possibility of feuds between Jansdai, Ankita, and now Arya. Are mistakes being made in the pursuit of maintaining a competitive spirit? The audience is intrigued. Who will resolve the conflict between Arya and Nikki? Will Arbaaz support Nikki again? These questions have sparked increased curiosity about today’s episode of Bigg Boss Marathi.

In Episode 4, after nomination task Varsha Usgaonkar, Yogita Chavan, Ankita Prabhu Valawalkar, Suraj, Purushottam, and Dhananjay have been nominated in the first round of eliminations for the new season of Bigg Boss Marathi held yesterday.