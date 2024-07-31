Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Preview: Nikki Tamboli Engages in Heated Argument with Konkan Girl Ankita Prabhu During Nomination Task (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Niki Tamboli is back in the house, but this time it's the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 house. Known for her history of conflicts with contestants on the Hindi version of the show, Niki seems to be continuing her confrontational streak in the Marathi edition as well. On the first day of the show Niki was seen fighting with veteran Marathi actress Varsha Usgaonkar and now she is seen fighting with influencer Ankita Prabhu during one of the tasks.

In a promo video shared by the Colors Marathi channel, a nomination task shows contestants trying to grab a rod placed in the center. Niki, not wanting Ankita to get the wooden rod, stands in her way. Ankita responds by lifting Niki and moving her aside. After much effort, Ankita eventually leaves the spot and sits on a bench in the garden, tears in her eyes. A video featuring Ankita and Kokan Hearted girl has since gone viral on social media.

This is the day 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi and Niki's has started fighting with everyone. Before Ankita she was seen fighting with marathi rapper queen Arya Jadhav. Bigg Boss Marathi show is hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh, and it will be streaming on colors and jio cinema.