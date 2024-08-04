Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Riteish Deshmukh Demands Apology from Nikki Tamboli (Watch Video)

The fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is serving some high-voltage drama from day one. Nikki Tamboli made headlines from the start with her confrontations and comments, including a notable argument with Marathi legendary actress Varsha Usgaonkar and an incident involving the insult of a Marathi community. However, Riteish Deshmukh stepped in and firmly addressed Nikki, compelling her to apologize.

On Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh not only reprimanded Nikki but also addressed other house members. He specifically criticized Nikki for her offensive language towards Varsha Usgaonkar and warned her against using such language in the Bigg Boss house. During a conversation with Arya, Riteish mentioned that Nikki had disrespected Marathi people, leading him to demand an apology from her to the entire Marathi audience.

Nikki apologized to all of Maharashtra on camera. Moved by Riteish's stern words, Nikki broke down in tears in front of everyone and offered an apology to all her housemates as well.

In the first week of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' season five, the nominated members were Ankita Walawalkar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Suraj Chavan, Yogita Chavan, and Dhananjay Pawar. The eviction results will reveal who will end their journey in the Bigg Boss house.