'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani try to resolve their issues

Mumbai, June 19 Long-lost friends Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani, come face to face and have a heartfelt conversation in the upcoming episode 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

Palak and Jiya confront each other where the latter expressed her inner conflict: "I felt torn between the two of you (Palak and Avinash Sachdev). You unfollowed me first, and that's when our friendship ended."

Palak, interrupted Jiya, and said: "You never let me talk, Palak, and you always dominate the conversation. That's why I decided to let go of everything and walked away from our friendship."

Palak added: "It seems so effortless for you to walk out of people's lives without any confrontation."

The past hurt from the broken friendship resurface when they both agree that friendship breakups are the worst kind of breakups and they never really mend completely.

