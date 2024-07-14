‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Ravi Kishan reprimands Shivani Kumari for disrespecting housemates

Mumbai, July 14 Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who will be appearing as a special guest on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', will be seen admonishing housemate Shivani Kumari for her language and behaviour.

In a promo shared by the channel from the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Anil Kapoor is seen asking Shivani if she is trying to promote the moral values of her village.

Anil asked: “Shivani, kya aap apne bartaav se gaaon ki sanskriti ko aage badha rahi hain?”

To which, Shivani replied with a yes.

Then enters Ravi Kishan, who hails from Kerakat, Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, and stated that one cannot use language as a shield to disrespect anyone.

“Bhasha ki aadh mein aap kisi ko apmaanit toh nahi kar sakti... tum chedti ho yeh galat hai,” said Ravi.

Shivani burst into tears and swore to her mother that she talks in such a way and does not mean to disrespect anyone.

“Woh sab kuch jaanta hun lekin Shivani Koi bhasha koi bhi sanskriti bharat main nahi sikhati apmaanit karke apne aap ko aage badhana,” he said.

The channel captioned the promo: “Bhaasha ki aad mein aap kisi ko apmaanit toh nahi kar sakti” - Ravi Kishan kya Shivani ko yeh samjha paayenge.”

In Saturday’s episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar', the host was seen criticising the viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit for not having any “mudda” (issue) and always playing a “victim” in the house, tagging her as a “hypocrite.”

According to reports, Chandrika has been shown the exit door after receiving the least votes in the show, which airs on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor