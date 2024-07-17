‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Sai Ketan Rao and Love Kataria get into an ugly spat

Mumbai, July 17 “Bigg Boss OTT 3” housemates Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria will be seen getting into an ugly physical fight after an argument.

The promo was shared on the Instagram handle of JioCinema, which was captioned: “Lovekesh aur Sai ke beech hui ek khatarnaak fight! Kya hoga yeh mudda escalate?”

The video begins with Bigg Boss asking the housemates to agree to his decision or going with Sana Sultan’s decision. The promo did not share much about what the decision was about.

To which, Lovekesh was heard telling Sana that she changed her sides and decision. Sai chimes that Sana did not change sides but the situation was such.

Lovekesh asked Sai why was he getting into their matter, to which Sai replied: “Don’t bark”

The two start hurling abuses at each other after which Sai gets up and runs in anger towards Lovekesh. As the fight almost turns physical, Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik get in between to stop Sai Ketan from getting physically violent at Lovekesh.

In the end of the clip, Sai Ketan is seen tearing up his shirt as Ranvir tries to control him.

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

