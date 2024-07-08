Bigg Boss OTT 3 'slapgate': Kushal Tandon calls out contestant Armaan Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Season 3 of reality series 'Big Boss OTT' witnessed a fresh bout of drama when social media influencer Vishal Pandey was shown fiercely outraged over being "slapped" by YouTuber and fellow contestant Armaan Malik.

The scenes played out inside the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show has elicited social media outrage with users, including a clutch of celebrities, calling out the silence of the makers.

Kushal Tandon, a contestant in the seventh season of the original 'Bigg Boss' show hosted by superstar Salman Khan, slammed the makers for not taking action against Malik.

Taking to X, Kushal, who was thrown out of the Big Boss 7 house for getting physically violent wrote, "This is so weird , Bigg Boss OTT is goin to dogs already. But seriously makers a slap is allowed ? And you are now allowed to call some one sunder if she is married? Ye kaunsa jurm hain boss (what crime is this)?"

The TV actor said, "That a**h*** who slapped should be out or else, every one should slap everyone."

The "slapping' incident took place during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of the 'Big Boss OTT'-3, where Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, who recently got evicted from the show made a surprise appearance.

An argument stemmed from Vishal Pandey's comments about Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik. In an earlier episode, Vishal had expressed his admiration for Kritika, stating, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika a lot)."

During her visit to the show, Payal confronted Vishal about his remarks, "You're talking about a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that. What you said about Kritika is wrong." Host Anil Kapoor also touched upon Vishal's comments.

Vishal however, maintained that his remarks were not meant to offend. To this Payal asked why the social media influencer "whispered his feelings" to another contestant instead of addressing Kritika directly.

Following Payal's departure from the house, Armaan confronted Vishal once again, leading to a heated exchange of words. Vishal sought validation from another contestant, Lovekesh Kataria, who confirmed Vishal's earlier remarks, which further escalated tensions, culminating in a physical fight between Armaan and Vishal.

Producer Sandiip Sikcand also took to Instagram to post, "Physical violence is NEVER a 'special case'! Just because you don't want to lose a contestant because of the 'content', you find different reasons, each season, to justify violence !! Every person who uses violence has his own 'justified' reason & here we have so called reputed people justifying that !! Not cool at all !! This show, once upon a time, had a voice that said - VIOLENCE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED, today however it comes with a tag that says - conditions apply !! And yes, when did BIGG BOSS become so weak that he needs contestants to tell him what to do !!! DISGUSTING !!! Shame on you!!"

