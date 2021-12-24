Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed open ups about her casting couch experience, says 'big names in industry' were involved

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has not survived long in the show but has created her own name in such a short time. Along with Bigg Boss Urfi is known for her dressing styles. You must have seen Urfi in a different and unique dress, where she even gets trolled but the star again amazes everyone with her new style every day.



Her every interview make new sensation, now Urfi has opened up about her casting couch experience she faced during her career, Urfi said “Like every other girl, I have also experienced casting couch. It just happened once when someone forced me, but I got out, so I consider myself very lucky. The men in the industry are very powerful. They have the right to reject you anytime. I have experienced casting couch from some big names in the industry whom I would not name.”



She also spoke about her rejections, says that don't affects her, “I still face so many rejections. When I first came to Mumbai, I thought I would be so busy, and I would get work like anything. However, I never got work. I just got small roles here and there on TV. I had to do that because I had no money. Rejections are a part of my life. Even designers refuse to work with me at times. They refuse to dress me up because my outfits get trolled a lot and they think I am not worth their brand. Even during auditions, I get rejected because I am told that my image is something they don’t want for their show. Even when I am popular now, people are not accepting me, Urfi said."



She further stated that she also ran away from her house at the age of 17, the actress quoted “When I was 17, I just left my house. I was totally broke. I needed money, and I was someone who isn’t a graduate. So, I started working at the call centre. However, I didn't do much there. I used to just go, sleep, eat and ask other boys to do my work and complete my target. I did that for a month, and I was exhausted.”



She further added "Then I came to Mumbai for a job interview for an anchor which didn't work out. In between that, I also gave auditions. I was crashing at a friend's place at that time. I sat down and took out the numbers of all the production houses in Mumbai. While many didn't entertain me, others called me for auditions. I started meeting people after that and made contacts. Eventually, my career took off.”



Meanwhile on the work front, Urfi has done Tv series like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga,Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah,Jiji Maa and Daayan. She also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT.