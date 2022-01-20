'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant Pavni Reddy down with Covid

Chennai, Jan 20 Actress Pavni Reddy, who became extremely popular after her participation in this season of 'Bigg Boss Tamil', has announced that she has tested positive for Covid.

Taking to social media, Pavni Reddy said, "To all my well wishers, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Can't wait to be back."

Pavni, who enjoyed immense support from a section of the audience, finished third, only next to title winner Raju Jeyamohan and first runner up Priyanka Deshpande.

Pavni is the latest celebrity to announce that she has tested positive for Covid.

The numbers of those being infected by the virus has steadily been on the rise ever since the new year began.

