Bihar: Actor Neha Sharma casts vote in father Ajeet Sharma's constituency Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], April 26 : Actor Neha Sharma cast her vote in her father Ajeet Sharma's constituency in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Friday.

Ajit Sharma, a Congress candidate, is contesting from Bhagalpur.

The senior Congress leader, his wife, and his daughter Neha showed their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth.

Following her participation in the democratic process, Neha urged the people to exercise their right to vote.

After casting her vote, Neha told ANI, "This is a very important day...I request people that this is a very important right that we have. As an aware citizen, step out and vote because your vote is precious."

Bhagalpur is among the five seats in Bihar, along with Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia polling today.

Voting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar began at 6 AM today and will last till 7 PM.

The rest of the seats will go to polls in the remaining five phases of the general elections, with 2nd phase going on today.

Overall, the ongoing second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will witness voting in 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and union territories.

