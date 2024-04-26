"Voted for candidate I believe in": Actor Prakash Raj gets finger inked in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [Inida], April 26 : Actor Prakash Raj, a known critic of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, cast his vote in Bengaluru amid polling for the second phase on Friday.

The actor, clad in a red printed shirt and white trousers, arrived at his designated polling station in Bengaluru to get his finger inked.

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, the actor, who is not only a prominent face in the South film industry but also made character appearances in several Bollywood hits, said, "My vote is my right. It gives me the power to choose who will represent me, be my voice in Parliament. It is very important that you vote for a candidate you believe in. And, I voted for the candidate I believe in, the manifesto that promised change from the divisive and hate politics we have seen in the last decade."

Exactly one-half of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Karanataka is polling currently in the second phase.

An electorally crucial state south of the Vindhyas, Karnataka is to poll for the 18th Lok Sabha in two phases, with the first for 14 seats currently underway. The seats polling in Phase 1 in the state are Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, and Kolar.

The BJP grabbed the bulk of the electoral spoils in the 2019 Lok Sabha Sabha elections, winning 25 of the 28 seats. This time, however, the BJP has set aside three seats for the JDS, its alliance partner in the state.

The three constituencies where the JDS has put candidates are Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

Polling for the second phase in 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased general elections was conducted successfully on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs.

According to the Election Commission, the overall voter turnout in the opening phase was recorded at over 62 per cent.

The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor