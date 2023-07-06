Billie Eilish to release song for 'Barbie' soundtrack, 'what was I made for?'

Los Angeles [US], July 6 : Singer Billie Eilish will soon come up with a song for the forthcoming soundtrack to the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring 'Barbie' film.

On Thursday, Billie took to Instagram and shared the update.

"In the all-caps post, she wrote: "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! 'What Was I Made For?' COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuXKHBGrv43/?img_index=1

As per Variety, the 17-track "Barbie the Album" arrives on July 21, and the tracklist was announced late last month with two "TBDs," one of which is now confirmed to be the Eilish track.

It features a star-studded lineup of performers who, thus far, all seem to be performing Barbie-themed songs written specifically for the film.

Artists include Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, Karol G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Tame Impala, Haim, Gayle and Fifty Fifty FIFTY feat. Kali.

Gosling also joins the roster of soundtrack artists with an original song performed by his character, Ken. Judging by its title, the Eilish song continues the Barbie lyrical theme.

Meanwhile, Barbie movie has been banned in Vietnam, New York Post reported.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, was set to hit theatres in Vietnam on July 21, aligning with its big-screen release in most countries around the world.

Vietnam state media, however, announced that the movie will not be released due to a scene that includes a map using the "nine-dash line", a set of line segments that represent China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Vietnam claims violates its sovereignty.

"We do not grant a license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," said Vietnam state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper citing the head Department of Cinema Vi Kien Thanh.

Vi Kien Thanh said the decision was taken by Vietnam's National Film Evaluation Council. The U-shaped line, which was first seen on maps in 1947, includes parts that Vietnam sees as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

As per New York Post, the line is highly controversial as many of China's neighbours, including Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam, have competing and overlapping territorial claims, and the Chinese territory is contested.

"Barbie" isn't the first film to face problems with its release in Vietnam over the "nine-dash line" dispute.

In 2019, DreamWorks' "Abominable" was banned for the same reason, while Sony's "Unchartered" was blocked last year. TV series "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" and "Madam Secretary" was told to delete certain scenes containing the map in 2020, and Netflix had to remove the Australian spy drama "Pine Gap" from streaming in Vietnam in 2021, as per New York Post.

