Bindu calls yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman the biggest flirt

Veteran actress Bindu who is known for her roles in Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Om Shanti Om in her recent interview called actress and former beauty queen Zeenat Aman the biggest flirt. She was recently asked to name one 70s actress who used to flirt with their co-stars the most. During a rapid-fire session with an entertainment portal, the film 'Main Hoon Na' actress stunned everyone with her answer as she named her former co-star Zeenat Aman. She later issued an apology to Zeenat for naming her. In a recent rapid-fire section of an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor was asked about the co-star who was most likely to flirt with other co-stars on set. After naming Zeenat Aman, Bindu apologised and said, "Sorry Zeenat ji." The two actors have worked together on the films Prem Shastra (1974), Chor Ke Ghar Chor (1978), Laawaris (1981), and Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka (1983).

Bindu also stated that in her heyday, she received a lot of fan mail including one crazy fan who sent her letters written in his own blood. She stated that she never touched the letters herself. In the same interview, she shared, "Woh banda apne khoon se mujhe letters likhta tha. Aur jab letter bhi aate the, haath lagane ka dil nahi hota tha (He used to write me letters in his own blood. And whenever the letters arrived, I didn't feel like touching them either). His blood group was also written down. He was so mad fellow. I didn't answer back. If he would have continued, I would have had to go to the police. I remember it till today.) The veteran actor was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress seven times but never won. Bindu made her film debut in 1962, starring in her first movie Anpadh as Kiran. In 1969, she starred in Ittefaq as Renu, and in Do Raaste as Neela. Both films were box-office hits, and Bindu had then received her first nominations for a Filmfare award for her performances in both of the films. In 1972, she starred in Dastaan as Mala, and received her third nomination for a Filmfare award for the film. In 1973, Bindu was then cast in Abhimaan as Chitra. The film was yet another box-office hit, attributing to Bindu's credibility at the time. Her performance in the movie led her to receive her fourth nomination for a Filmfare award. Then, in 1974, she starred in films Hawas as Kamini, and in Imtihan as Rita. Both films were commercially successful, and Bindu received two more Filmfare nominations. In 1976, she then starred in Arjun Pandit as Sarla, and received her last nomination for a Filmfare award.




