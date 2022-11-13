Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover name their baby girl 'Devi'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter. The Bollywood couple became proud parents to a girl after six years of marriage. They have named her Devi. In a post on Instagram, Bipasha shared the happy news with her fans and followers. Announcing the arrival of their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, on Instagram, the duo wrote, “Blessed”. They added, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Few days ago, the new mommy hosted a baby shower which had her close friends and family in attendance. Bipasha Basu looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink gown, while Karan Singh Grover looked dashing in a blue suit as they arrived for the shower, keeping in line with the dress code of pink and blue. The duo posed for photos in front of a wall that was decked up with floral arrangements and pink and purple balloons. The wall read, "A little monkey is on the way!" Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.