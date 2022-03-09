Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child?

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of B-town's most loved couples and the much in love duo were recently spotted together at a restaurant. The Ajnabee actress sparked pregnancy rumours as she donned an oversized blue dress. She completed her look with minimal jewellery, a handbag and orange mules.As soon as the video went viral, netizens couldn’t help but notice the loose outfit. Many have been questioning if Bipasha Basu is trying to hide her baby bump as she steps out with Karan Singh Grover.

A user wrote, “She is definitely pregnant… glowing mummy to be n oversized dress” “She is pregnant,” wrote another.“Bipasha Mam .. pregnant h. Qki kchh month se wo ese hi loose kapde pehan rhi h. Jisse unka baby tummy na dikhe. …. Jesa b ho Hume to Khushi hi hogi,” another commented. user commented, “I think she is pregnant.” However, according to a Bollywoodlife.com report, the actress is not pregnant. It was just her outfit that made everyone speculate if the actress is expecting her first child. A well-placed source revealed to the portal that Bipasha “is not pregnant and that whenever she'd be in the future, she'll make it a point to be the first to announce it to the world.”In 2015, Basu met co-star Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Alone and they fell in love. The couple got married on 30 April 2016.