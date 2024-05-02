Bipasha Basu shares photos with hubby Karan Singh Grover from their pool time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Bipasha Basu on Thursday treated fans with a glimpse of her pool day with her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped a string of pictures featuring herself and Karan.

In the photos, Bipasha and Karan flaunted their bright smile as they enjoy their pool time together while soaking in the sun.

On April 30, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary.

To commemorate their special day, the actor shared a video showcasing moments from their time together and penned a heartfelt note.

Bipasha penned a note and shared an adorable video of their special moments together.

"Happy 8th Monkeyversary My Love Tuvu Let's never stop celebrating every day of our life together now and forever #monkeylove #choosingsunshine #choosinghappiness #monkeyversary," Bipasha wrote.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover, on the professional front, was last seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

