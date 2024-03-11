'Birthday Balika' Shreya Ghoshal shares happy selfie from Bali vacation

Mumbai, March 11 Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is on a vacation to Bali, Indonesia, for the celebration of her 40th birthday.

Shreya, who has belted out tracks like 'Bairi Piya', 'Silsila Ye Chahat Ka', 'Dola Re Dola', 'Milan Abhi Aadha Adhura Hai', among numerous others, will turn 40 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shreya, known for her song 'Kahin Na Lage Mann', shared a happy selfie, wearing a dark green top.

With minimal makeup on, Shreya has kept her wet hair open.

The post is captioned: "Birthday Balika in Bali," followed by a green heart emoji.

The singer gave the music of her recently released track 'Yimmy Yimmy' to the post. The song is sung by Shreya, TayC and Rajat Nagpal.

Shreya enjoys 29.4 million followers on Instagram, and her huge fandom took to the comment section and wrote: "Finally relaxing and taking a break from your hectic schedule."

One fan said: "Advance birthday wishes queen."

Another user commented: "favourite balika."

Meanwhile, Shreya has recently sung 'Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga' alongside Vishal Mishra, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi from Shah Rukh Khan starrer-'Dunki'.

