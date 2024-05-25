Birthday Special: 5 Best Movies To Watch on Kunal Kemmu’s Birthday

Birthdays of talented Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu are always special, and it would be perfect to enjoy some of his best movies on this occasion. Kunal Khemu has worked in many memorable films in his career, and one can see diverse shades of his acting. Let's take a look at Kunal Kemmu's five best films on his birthday.

1.Go Goa Gone

"Go Goa Gone", released in 2013, is Bollywood's first zombie comedy film. Kunal Khemu plays the character of Hardik in this film, who goes to Goa with friends and gets trapped in a zombie attack there. Kunal's acting and comic timing in this film made the audience laugh a lot. The film's unique story and Kunal's stellar performance make it worth watching.

2. breakup

Kunal Khemu has played an important role in the "Golmaal" series of films. His character of Lucky in "Golmaal 3" especially won the hearts of the audience. His comic timing and dialogue delivery made the film more fun. In this film directed by Rohit Shetty, Kunal has spread the magic of his acting, which can be seen again and again.

3.Kanjoos Makhichoos

Kunal Khemu has played the lead role in "Kanjoos Makhichoos". In this film, he has played the character of a person who is very stingy, but due to circumstances he has to change his stingy nature. Kunal's acting in this comedy film and the interestingness of the story have made it a great film. Kunal's bubbly style was greatly appreciated in this film

4. Lootcase

"Lootcase" released in 2020 is a comedy-drama film starring Kunal Kemmu in the role of Nandan Kumar. This film is the story of an ordinary man who suddenly finds a bag full of money and his life goes into turmoil. Kunal's natural acting and simplicity made this film special. "Lootcase" is a light-hearted and entertaining film, which Kunal's fans will definitely like.

5. Madgaon Express

"Madgaon Express" is another notable film of Kunal Khemu. Kunal has not only played an important role in this film but he is also the director of this film. Both the story and direction of the film are very impressive. His direction and small cameo in this film have impressed the audience.

Kunal Khemu's acting journey has been brilliant and he has proved himself in all types of roles. Be it comedy, drama or action, Kunal has played every character very well. On the occasion of his birthday, by watching these best films of his, we can feel his acting more closely. Wishing Kunal Khemu a very happy birthday and hope that he continues to entertain us with his brilliant acting and direction.