Birthday special: Ranveer Singh's adorable moments with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, the most versatile actor in Bollywood today, has a knack for delivering performances that break records. The actor plays every role with ease, whether it is a king in 'Bajirao Mastani' or a villain in 'Padmaavat' or playing an aspiring rapper in the musical drama 'Gully Boy'.

He debuted in Bollywood in 2010 with the film 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. 'Lootera', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', and '83' are a few of his most watched movies.

Ranveer tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in November 2018 after dating for six long years and the couple never failed to shower love on each other.

As the actor is all set to celebrate his birthday on July 6, let us look at the best 'DeepVeer' moments.

Made for each other

Ranveer adores every second spent with Deepika. They continue to have intimate times together. The endorphin rush is twice for him when she's there. In one of the pictures posted on his Instagram handle, the duo can be seen setting major couple goals.He wrote in the caption, "Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around!"

Sharing screen space

Ranveer and Deepika worked together in several films like 'Bombay Talkies', 'Finding Fanny', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', and '83'. The actor never missed a chance to share any moment with Deepika. He posted an adorable picture with Deepika from the sets of '83' and wrote in the caption, "The Wind beneath my Wings... The Heart of the Hurricane."

Complementing each other

They always look flawless, whether they are appearing in natural settings or glitzy red-carpet events. They seamlessly complement each other whether they are wearing matching or contrasting clothing.

Enjoying vacation together

The couple always makes time for one another despite their hectic schedules. They may be seen having fun and enjoying themselves together at the beach.

Deepika and Ranveer's photos are a reflection of their personality, exhibiting both their unique sense of style and their chemistry together. No one can dispute how beautiful they appear together in this photo, which is from their wedding book.

