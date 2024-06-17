Biryani, mohabbat ka sharbat, trip to Connaught Place are on Aasif Sheikh’s Eid to-do list

Mumbai, June 17 Television star Aasif Sheikh, who portrays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the hit show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared his food itinerary for the festival of Eid al-Adha on Monday.

The actor said that he’s letting go of his diet for a good week as the celebrations at his place continue for a week after the festival.

Aasif revealed that he is currently in the national capital and plans to visit the lanes in the city known for their food.

The actor said: "Festivals are always a big source of joy for me. The priceless moments of uniting with loved ones, creating memories, and indulging in delectable delights are sheer pleasures. This Eid-al-Adha is extra special as I’m in Delhi, where I have spent some of the best days of my life.”

Aasif said that Delhi, which is known for its lip-smacking food and rich food history, holds a special place in his heart.

“The city pushes me to abandon my diet and indulge in a massive food feast. While Bakra Eid officially lasts a day, our celebrations extend throughout the week. I will relish my all-time favourite mutton biryani, paired with the iconic Mohabbat Ka Sharbat and other mouthwatering delights, amid the bustling lanes behind Jama Masjid in Urdu Bazaar. A trip to Connaught Place with friends to savour my beloved mutton starters is also on the agenda,” he added.

The actor said that reconnecting with his extended family makes Eid a delightful blend of delicious food and cherished moments with loved ones.

