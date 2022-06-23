Bizarre: Uorfi Javed dresses up in just blue wires!

Mumbai, June 23 Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Uorfi Javed is known for making head turns courtesy her bizarre style, however this time she took it to the next level by dressing up in only wires.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a video covering herself in blue wires. she made a an entire dress out of it! To complete her look, Uorfi tied her hair in a bun and flaunted minimal makeup.

She captioned the video: ""Yea this is wire! Also there was no cutting of the wires !! I think this looked bomb !! I think I'll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement."

On the work front, Uorfi is known for her roles in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In 2018, the actress was seen in 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' and two years later she joined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

