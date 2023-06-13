'Black Panther 2' actor Tenoch Huerta denies sexual assault allegations

Washington [US], June 13 : Hollywood actor Tenoch Huerta has denied the sexual assault allegations made against him by activist Elena Rios.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday Rios posted allegations against Huerta of emotional and sexual abuse, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

She said in Spanish, "It's very difficult to speak about emotional abuse and abuse by a sexual predator who is loved by the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta. He appears charming, which is a characteristic of a narcissict and a good deal of victimization."

Reacting to the allegations, Huerta shared a note on his Instagram stories on Monday which reads, "A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfireand I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer."

He explained that he and Elena dated for several months about a year ago and that "it was entirely consensual at all time," adding there are other witnesses who can attest to that, reported Deadline.

Throughout the relationship, he said, "It was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."

Huerta continued, "As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive," as per Deadline.

Taking to Twitter, Rios explained her delay in denouncing him.

¿Por qué me tarde en hablarlo? Porque tengo un proceso. ¿Por qué no denuncié? Porque me dio miedo de que esto pasara: personas que se resisten a creer que un SÚPER HÉROE es abusador, manipulador y depredador sexual . Si, tú @TenochHuerta abusas porque sabes que tienes poder. pic.twitter.com/VXHpMmI7hB — •Elena Rios (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

She wrote, "Why am I late in talking about it? Because I have my process. Why didn't I report? Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator."

Rios added, "Yes, you Tenoch Huerta abuse because you know you have power," as per Deadline.

