BLACKPINK Jisoo becomes Nexon's Maple Story Ambassador

Nexon (CEO Lee Jung-heon) announced on the 10th that it has appointed BLACKPINK's Jisoo as the second Ambassador of Nexon's online game 'Maple Story.'

The Maple Story Ambassador plays a role in introducing Maple Story users working in various fields to spread the good influence of the game. The First Maple Story Ambassador was Kim Je-deok, an Olympic gold medalist in archery.

BLACKPINK Jisoo, who has been appointed as the second Ambassador, is known as a big fan of online games. She is also a user who has been playing Maple Story for a long time.

On the 10th, Nexon unveiled Jisoo's teaser video and interviews showing her log-on and log-off lives as a Mapler, raising fans' expectation further.

The main video of the interview with Jisoo will be released on March 11. MC Sung Seung-heon and Ji-soo will appear in the video and talk about various episodes of her Maple Story experiences, including her character's job. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor