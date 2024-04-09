Blind but unbound: RajKummar Rao's 'Srikanth' trailer delves into resilience of human spirit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Finally, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Srikanth' starring Rajkummar Rao unveiled an inspiring trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned the post, which read, "Trailer Out Now. Embark on a journey where every moment becomes extraordinary through Srikanth's vision! #Srikanth releases in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

Rajkummar Rao portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.

Rajkummar on Sunday took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the Srikanth movie set, showing him enjoying his time with the real-life Srikanth Bolla.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

Recently, Rajkummar posted a video unveiling his look from the biopic.

The first look is a captivating glimpse of Rajkummar's remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

The motion poster of the film captured Rajkummar as Srikanth can be seen crossing the finish line of a race, as a testament to his unwavering courage and perseverance. The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the music of the evergreen song 'Papa Kehte Hain.'

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Rao wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

Returning to India, Srikanth focused on creating job opportunities for people with disabilities. The film featuring Rajkummar Rao will honor his remarkable journey.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the movie also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

The movie is slated to release in cinemas on May 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor