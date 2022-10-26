BMC discovers mosquito breeding spots in Salman Khan's housing society

After Bollywood actor Salman Khan was diagnosed with Dengue, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) insecticide department visited his home to check for mosquito breeding spots.

Along with the Galaxy Apartments, they also carried out the process at six other buildings located nearby. They also added that the residents there weren’t given any notices.

BMC's insecticide officer Rajan Naringrekar said that their team had visited the Bandra buildings on Sunday. Following the inspection, a fumigation drive was also carried out, he said.