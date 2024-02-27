'BMCM' producer Deepshikha Deshmukh, husband Dhiraj turn to bee-keeping

Mumbai, Feb 27 On the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary, the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (BMCM) producer Deepshikha Deshmukh and and politician Dhiraj Deshmukh, have announced themselves as beekeepers, saying it's about connecting nature, fostering biodiversity, and embracing the world around us.

Taking to Instagram, Deepshikha shared a video of her family giving a sneak peek into their bee farm.

The snippet shows Dhiraj, the younger brother of actor Riteish Deshmukh, wearing a white kurta pyjama and playing with bees.

In the Reel video, Deepshikha, sister of actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, is saying, "Hello everyone, Dhiraj and I and the kids have become beekeepers. You all will be wondering why. Well it all started with a fascination for nature's tiniest miracles. These play a very crucial part in our ecosystem pollinating our plants and ensuring our food supply."

The producer of 'Ganapath' continued: "Beyond the ecological importance there is something so magical about them. Watching them work together in harmony, creating honey. Becoming beekeepers wasn't just about producing honey, but it was about connecting nature and fostering biodiversity, and embracing the world around us."

"So welcome to our little bee farm journey where every buzz is a symphony of life. Happy anniversary to us," she added.

The video is captioned as: "On our anniversary, we decided to BEE-come BEEkeepers".

Shilpa Shetty commented on the post: "Soooo beautiful".

Talking about the same, Deepshikha shared: "Bees play a very crucial role in our world as pollinators. Without bees, there wouldn't be life as we know it.

Dhiraj also took to his Instagram, and dropped a love filled picture with his 'baiko' on the anniversary.

He wrote: "Baiko you truly are the better half in our relationship. Life with you only keeps getting better and better-Happy anniversary".

Dhiraj is Congress MLA, from Latur Gramin, Maharashtra, and the youngest son of Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepshikha is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It will be released on Eid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor